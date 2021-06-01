Sound Off – Tue 6/01/2021 – Mayor Martin, Ric Monodragon & Major Williams

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.

Ric Monodragon from Camp Roberts. For more information or to apply for role playing contact: [email protected] or go to the Marriot in Paso Robles on 1st and Vine St.

Candidate for Governor Major Williams. For more information about Major Williams go to his website: https://majorforgovernor.com/.