Paso Robles City Council Meeting 6.02.2021

There was no Paso Robles city council meeting last night. The council will meet Thursday night, and they will meet virtually again.

Mayor Steve says the community at large is also seeing increased reopening and a return of personal freedoms. He says the council may reopen meetings again in a few months.

Tomorrow night, they’ll again talk about changing the city ordinance on sex offenders. The change would actually make stricter state laws on sex offenders. On the agenda again, a proposal to change the city’s ordinance on sex offenders living near schools, but as mayor Steve Martin explains, removing the ordinance would actually strengthen the law against sex offenders, not weaken it in Paso Robles.

That’s on the consent agenda tomorrow night at the Paso Robles city council.