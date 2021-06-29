Sound Off – Tue 6/29/2021 – Richard Battle, Mike Matthys & Pleasant Valley School

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Texan, businessman and author, Richard Battle to discuss border issues and illegal immigration crisis. For more information about Richard, go to his website: https://richardbattle.com/.

Mike Matthys of the 1st & 14th Amendment Institute to discuss issues for freedom of speech and press. For more information about FAFI go to their website: https://www.firstandfourteenth.com/.

Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse celebration on 4th of July.