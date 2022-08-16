Sound Off – Tue 08/16/2022 – PR Main St, Adam Andrzejewski & Troy Anderson

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Paso Robles Main Street for this weekends Trading Days & Safety Fest.

*CEO & Founder of OpentheBooks.com Adam Andrzejewski.

*Troy Anderson- Co-Author of The Military Guide to Disarming Deception.