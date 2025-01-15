Sound Off – Wed 01/15/2025 – Dan Dow & Ian Parkinson

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Dan Dow and Ian Parkinson discussing changes in theft laws and what changes they have made. Then Parkinson will discuss how he will deal with criminal illegal immigrants with Newsom and Trump disagreeing on policy. We will also discuss terrorism threats.