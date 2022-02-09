Sound Off – Wed 02/09/2022 – Ken Rapoza & Mighty Oaks Warrior

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Ken Rapoza, analyst for Coalition for Prosperous America and senior contributor to Forbes covering China since 2011. For more information go to their website: https://prosperousamerica.org/.

*Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs. For more information go to their website: https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org/.