Sound Off – Wed 04/13/2022 – PR Chamber of Commerce & Candidate Geoff Auslen

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Gina Fitzpatrick and Jeff Railsback of Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. For more information about their event, go to: https://www.pasorobleschamber.com/programs-and-events/.

*Candidate for Supervisor, Geoff Auslen.