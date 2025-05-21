Sound Off – Wed 05/21/2025 – Dan Blackburn

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Dan Blackburn and I will discuss several local news stories , including feds change rules for detailing illegal aliens after child dies in car, Bruce Gibson’s consultant calls Mike Brown racist, SLO County psych tech charged with falsifying medical records, Paso Winery owner sued for sexual harassment, tells his side of the story.