County public works has announced there will be a temporary closure of Old Stagecoach road, about 1 mile south of the junction of the US 101 and TV Tower road.

The closure is for repairs through storm recovery efforts, where slip-outs occurred along portions of Stagecoach road in 2023.

Construction periods will be May 27th through May 29th, and June 2nd through June 3rd.

The road will be open during the weekend of these repair dates.