Sound Off – Wed 6/02/2021 – Autry Pruitt & Jonathan Stornetta

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Autry Pruitt – CEO of New Journey PAC to discuss the demise of Black Lives Matter organization. For more information about Autry go to: https://www.newjourneypac.org/

*Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta.