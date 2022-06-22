Sound Off – Wed 06/22/2022 – Scott Powell & Mike Brown

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Author, Entrepreneur and Fellow at the Hoover Institute – Scott Powell. For more information about Scott Powell’s book, go to: https://www.rediscoveringamerica.net/.

*Mike Brown of COLAB. For more information about COLAB go to: https://colabslo.org/.