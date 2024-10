Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Daniel Blackburn talking about the media and the latest issues with local media supporting Ty Lewis. Also, we will discuss the new Netflix documentary and the alligation the Zodiac Killer taught school in Atascadero.