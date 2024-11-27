Sound Off – Wed 11/27/2024 – Steve Sainsbury & Dan Blackburn

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Steve Sainsbury, 2-0 MMA fighter, fought and won his first professional fight as a bare knuckle fighter on Saturday. He was born and raised in SLO County. His dad was an emergency room doctor at Twin Cities.

*Dan Blackburn discussing the latest his pieces in the Tribune.