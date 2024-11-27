Salvation Army Seeking Bell Ringer Volunteers 11.27.2024

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for two-hour bell ringing shifts this holiday season, between November 25th and December 24th in Paso Robles.

The shifts can be anywhere between 10 am through 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. The red kettle will have funds go directly to local Salvation Army centers, helping them purchase food and utility assistance for each year.

Volunteers can ring as an individual, a group, or a virtual ringer. The Salvation Army says volunteers are much needed this season, as half of its volunteers have been lost since 2018.

You can go to: registertoring.com to sign up.