Space Force 10.15.2020

President Trump’s new Space Force has arrived on the central coast. Space Force airman are now getting trained at Vandenberg air base.

Now, the Lompoc Unified School District launches a new space education program for students.

The 30th Space Wing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday for the newest department of defense Starbase program at Vandenberg air force base.

More than thirty 5th graders will explore science, technology, engineering and math and experience careers in the space industry firsthand.

Students from Manzanita school are currently taking part in the program. Classes are held year-round on base.