Joe’s Place 10.15.2020

Two local business’s which were awarded a small business grant have passed on the funds.

Joe’s Place and Max House Cleaning Service both elected to pass the money forward. So, the money they were granted by the city of Paso Robles will go to Class Act Dance, Thrive Training Center Gymnastics School, and Applause Children’s Theater.

33 local business were selected to receive a grant from the cares program. The selection committee met recently and re-awarded the available funds to those three organizations.