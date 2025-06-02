Special Meeting For Templeton CSD Budget 6.02.2025

June 3, 2025 Special Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

June 3, 2025 Regular Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will hold a special meeting prior to its regular meeting on tomorrow afternoon.

The special meeting’s business item is the CSD’s budget workshop. Staff will present the current estimated revenues and expenditures of the overall budget, and then dive into the water, wastewater, and drainage operations, administrative operations, fire & emergency services, and more.

The grand total for fiscal year 2025 – 26 estimates around 12.9 million dollars in revenue for the CSD, and 9.8 million dollars in estimated expenses.

You can attend the special meeting in person, or through Zoom using the link on the agenda.