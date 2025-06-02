Pride Month Declaration on County Board of Supervisors Agenda 6.02.2025

In tomorrow’s meeting at 9 am, the county board of supervisors will discuss proclaiming the month of June 2025 as pride month.

The discussion over pride month divided the board back in 2023, where the resolution passed in a 3 – 2 vote. Supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold dissented at the time, with Arnold citing concerns of “splitting ourselves into particular groups.”

The topic of pride and the LGBTQ+ community has sparked more intense debate recently in San Luis Obispo county, such as with discussions of transgender athletes in the Lucia Mar and Paso Robles joint unified school districts.

Recently, the city of Morro Bay also amended a resolution that would only allow the city, state, and federal flag to be flown at city hall. The city in previous years flew the pride flag as well.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.