Speed Limit Reduced Along Sections of Highway 1 – 03.08.2024

Yesterday, Caltrans announced that it will be reducing the speed limit on highway 1, starting at the San Luis Obispo and Monterey county line.

Beginning just north of the county line, Caltrans is recommending the speed limit be reduced from 55 to 45 mph. Then, from just north of the Sand Dollar Beach picnic area to just north of Julia Pfeiffer Burns state park, Caltrans recommends reducing the speed limit from 55 to 50 mph. Finally, from Julia Pfeiffer Burns state park to just south of Coast Ridge road, Caltrans recommends reducing the speed limit from 55 to 40 mph. These constitute a total of 44.5 miles of reduced speed limits.

Caltrans says an analysis showed common elements of concern for these segments. These include limited shoulder width, high density of bicyclists, and the presence of pedestrians. Enforcement of the new speeds will begin once all signs have been updated, which is expected to be completed in the next 30 days.