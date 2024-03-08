Sheriff’s Office Releases Update of Burglary Arrest 03.08.2024

The county sheriff’s office has released an update for the arrest of a burglary suspect that took place earlier this week.

In response to a burglary report in Avila Beach, the suspect was eventually pursued and detained in Paso Robles. The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 44-year-old Louis Elvenway Spear, arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre drive.

The sheriff’s office also discovered that his vehicle, a 2017 silver jeep wrangler that was found abandoned behind the Target store on Theatre drive, was a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Isla Vista in Santa Barbara county. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

The sheriff’s office says that Spear may have been involved in similar crimes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and asks anyone with additional information to contact them.