Sponsorship Opportunities to Help Restore Templeton Feed & Grain 9.04.2025

In addition to the two planned fundraising events, sponsorship opportunities are available to help with efforts to restore the Templeton Feed & Grain building.

This 501(c)(3) opportunity was announced by supervisor John Peschong on Wednesday, saying that sponsors at the $5,000 and $10,000 levels are needed in order to reach the next goal and advance the project. Smaller opportunities, such as a t-shirt and banner, are available for businesses at around $500 and $1000 respectively. Contributions are tax deductible, and each sponsorship level includes recognition and a package of exclusive benefits and keepsakes.

Sponsors will be featured at the two upcoming fundraising events. For more information on sponsorships, visit: tfgfundraiser.com.