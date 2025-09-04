Construction to Begin on Santa Lucia Road September 8th – 9.04.2025

Construction will be starting soon for approximately 1.75 miles of Santa Lucia road in Atascadero, from Portola road to Santa Ana road, and then from Santa Ana road to Laurel road.

Souza Construction will be handling the roadwork, as well as providing traffic control and flaggers. The city of Atascadero says full construction is expected to begin September 8th, and pre-construction activities will be ongoing through September 5th.

Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected during construction, which will take approximately three and a half months to complete. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and plan accordingly.