Spooner Arch Collapsed 1.03.2022

An iconic arch at Spooner’s Cove in Montana de Oro state park collapsed recently.

The arch was on the right side of the cove. A lot of people took pictures of it.

On Christmas Eve, people noticed the arch had collapsed.

Cal Poly professor Dan Krieger says the arch was a symbol of the central coast. Not unlike Morro Rock.

He says it was there when the Spooner family homesteaded the land. It was one of the landmarks on their maps.

The arch collapsed after a a series of heavy winter storms over the Christmas holiday.

Officials from state parks say the collapse of the arch at Spooner’s Cove was mostly likely due to heavy surf.