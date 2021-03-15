St Fratty’s Day Party 3.15.2021

St. Patrick’s Day is this week. To celebrate, Cal Poly students held a St. Fratty’s Day street party.

A video posted on a Cal Poly student Instagram site shows a crowd gathering at 6:43 Saturday morning. A man in a green shirt and a green hat climbed a utility pole in another video. A crowd of people cheered below. Another video showed a woman climbing the utility pole. Other videos were posted then disappeared. Police are investigating the incident.

You may remember several years ago, students at a St. Fratty’s Party climbed up onto the roof a garage near Cal Poly, which collapsed the roof. The property owner talked with KPRL after the event.

The video of that roof collapse went viral. The property owner was not amused. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.