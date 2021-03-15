In Sports 3.15.2021

The Cal Poly baseball team took two out of three games from the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins over the weekend.

The Mustangs were led by Brooks Lee who went 7-14 for the weekend with a home run, a triple, and in Saturday’s losing effort he hit three doubles, which ties the NCAA record for doubles in one game.

But he’s only one of three hitters in the line up hitting .400 or better. Catcher Myles Emmerson is hitting 400. Lee, 440. and Washington State transfer Matt Lopez is hitting .478. Lopez is the designated hitter.

Former Bearcat catcher Mark Armstrong is also playing for the Mustangs. He’s a redshirt sophomore, currently behind senior Myles Emmerson, who is one of the best college catchers in the country.

The Mustangs improve to 8-5 for the season. They start Big West conference play next weekend at Northridge. The Matadors like to be called C-Sun, now. Not Cal State Northridge.

The Cal Poly football team lost its opener against Southern Utah 34-24.