Stadium Beating in LA 02.04.2022

A San Francisco 49ers fan who was beat up Sunday in LA’s Sofi Stadium parking lot, is in serious condition. Daniel Luna has been placed in a medically-induced coma after being found beaten and severely injured in the parking lot on Sunday.

The Oakland restaurant owner was found by paramedics about a half-hour into the NFC championship game.

He was placed in a medically induced coma Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Luna was in Inglewood to attend the game alone after friends cancelled on him.

Robbery doesn’t seem to be the motive since he was found with his watch, phone, and wallet.

No suspects have been identified, but police are looking at security video footage to identify those involved.

They’re asking anyone who saw the beating to call the LA police.