Misconduct at Righetti High School 02.04.2022

Two employees at Righetti high school are being investigated for alleged misconduct.

The two staff members reportedly spotted engaging in sexual activity at the high school early Monday evening. Both employees have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

A math teacher at Righetti says several members of the cheer-leading team witnessed an alleged sexual encounter.

An email from the administration notes that some students may be requested to provide information as part of the investigation, and that counseling would be available to any student who would like support.