Stolen Vehicle Chase on Highway 101 Ends After Rollover Crash 6.04.2025

A Santa Barbara man is alleged to have stolen a vehicle from Paso Robles, and led police officers on a high speed chase on the US 101 south.

The Grover Beach police department says officers engaged the alleged thief in the Five Cities area at around 10 am. The vehicle was first spotted at a gas station in Pismo Beach, but sped away to the southbound 101 as officers approached.

The officers gave chase, but were called off as speeds reached over 100 miles per hour near Los Berros road. The driver eventually tried to exit the highway, but lost control and crashed the vehicle.

Officers then arrested 33-year-old Steven Oscar Gonzalez of Santa Barbara, who sustained minor injuries.