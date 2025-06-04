San Simeon Creek Road East of Highway 1 Closing For Repairs 6.04.2025

The bridge on San Simeon Creek road around 4.5 miles east of the intersection with highway 1 will be closed, county public works announced in a release yesterday morning.

Public works says structural deficiencies were discovered on the bridge by a recent inspection. Repairs will run from June 9th through June 13th. Working hours will be 8:30 am to 5 pm.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicular use each day from 8:30 am to 12 pm. 15-minute delays should be expected from 12 to 5 pm.

The bridge will be open outside of working hours.