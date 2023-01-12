Storm Stories 01.12.2023

The county sheriff’s department and volunteers resume their search today for 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, who was swept away by Monday’s flood waters.

Bystanders rescued his mother, shortly after she lost hold of her son and the rushing flood waters swept him away. She was taking the boy to kindergarten at Lillian Larson school when their car drove into rushing muddy waters on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s department identifies the woman who drowned near Avila Beach after floodwater inundated her vehicle. She’s 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. She was driving on Avila Beach road east of San Luis Bay drive when her SUV began to submerge under the water. Dispatchers received multiple calls around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire sent a swift water rescue boat. They found the woman dead inside her SUV. The CHP said she drove past signs that declared the roadway closed.