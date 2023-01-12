The Huer Huero & The Ravine 01.12.2023

Here in the north county, people are battling the Salinas river, the Estrella river, and the Huer Huero river, which looks today like a ferocious tributary.

Brett Butterfield operates the Ravine Water Park next to the Huer Huero, at the confluence of airport road and highway 46. He says watching that river rise was disturbing.

Yesterday, Butterfield spent most of the day filling sand bags to prepare for the storm arriving this weekend. He says although the Huer Huero is lesser known than many local rivers, it can get dangerous.

We will be receiving another 2-3 inches of rain this weekend, and the ground is already saturated, so that rainfall will produce a lot of run off.