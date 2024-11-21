Street Closures in Paso Robles Scheduled to Expedite Road Repairs 11.21.2024

Paso Robles public works has announced there will be closures of two roads in Paso Robles to expedite their repair processes.

The closures will go from December 2nd to the 6th. The first street is Red River drive, which will be closed from Golden Hill road to Shadow Meadow way.

The city says residents within the closure limits will always have access to their homes, and detours will be in place for through traffic.

The second closure will be Vista Colina, where residents will be directed to Hacienda Heights to access their homes via Golden Hill or Roll Hills road, using Salida del Sol as an entrance and exit point.