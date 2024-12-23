Structure Fire Breaks Out Early Sunday Morning 12.23.2024

A structure fire erupted early Sunday morning for a workshop in Paso Robles.

The fire was first reported at around 5:30 am, located at 895 Kyler Canyon road. Units from Cal Fire and the Paso Robles & Atascadero fire departments responded, finding what appeared to be an attached garage or workshop ablaze.

No one was inside the building while it was on fire, and while a nearby residence was exposed to the fire, the threat was mitigated, according to Cal Fire. Crews remained at the scene mopping up the blaze and limiting fire hazards until the afternoon hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.