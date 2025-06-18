Summer Kick-Off at City of Atascadero Farmers Market 6.18.2025

The city of Atascadero and North County Farmer’s Markets have announced their official summer kick-off party will take place today from 3 to 5:30 pm.

Music for the party will be provided by Talie & James, with plenty of cider and wines to enjoy.

A variety of farmers from San Luis Obispo County Farm Trail will be there to promote the upcoming “Open Farm Days” weekend, that begins on Friday and goes through the weekend.

The city of Atascadero encourages attendees to stay a while and enjoy the many merchants, restaurants, drink establishments, and entertainment in and around the downtown area.