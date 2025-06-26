Summer Workshop For Uptown Family Park Community Garden 6.26.2025

Press Release – Uptown Family Park Community Garden Workshop About Summer Vegetables

Another free workshop for the Uptown Family Park Community Garden will be held this Saturday, June 28th from 10 to 11 am.

This workshop is the fourth in a series of recurring events that showcase the community garden’s transformation throughout the seasons.

This workshop will educate participants about summer vegetables, their lifecycle, pollinators, environmental benefits, and more.

No registration is required to attend, and this workshop is fit for all ages.

The event takes place at the Uptown Family Park, 641 36th street.