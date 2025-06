There will be no Paso Robles city council meeting this Tuesday, July 1st.

The Paso Robles city council ordinarily meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month, but some weeks may have no meetings.

The cancellation of this meeting, according to the city, was approved by council when it adopted the 2025 citywide calendar in the October 1, 2024 city council meeting.

City facilities will also be closed that Friday in observance of Independance Day.