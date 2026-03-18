Superintendent to San Luis Coastal Unified School District Retires 03.18.2026

The superintendent of the San Luis Coastal Unified School District has announced he will retire in July 2027.

Eric Prater has served as the superintendent for the district for 17 years, having started in 2010, and served 34 years in public education in California. In a release from Prater, he said “It has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life to work alongside such dedicated educators, staff members, families, and community partners in service of our students.”

Prater said the board of education will begin the process of selecting a search firm to help the superintendent search over the coming weeks. “The board expects to select the next superintendent in early fall 2026,” Prater said, “with a start date of July 2027.”

An item to approve a request for proposals on a search firm was agendized in Tuesday’s San Luis Coastal school board meeting.