SLO County Cattlemen’s Association Withdraws Support For District 2 Supervisor 03.18.2026

The San Luis Obispo county Cattlemen’s Association has withdrawn its support for a district 2 supervisor candidate.

The Cattlemen’s Association previously donated $2,500 to Jim Dantona’s campaign in October. The donation, however, was not approved by the association’s political action committee.

The association decided to withdraw its endorsement of Dantona when they discussed a video of him denouncing the sheriff’s office for releasing a video of protesters in the county jail speaking out against Immigration Customs Enforcement.