Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg Releases Statement on Allegations Against Cesar Chavez 03.26.2026

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg released a statement earlier this week regarding the allegations against Cesar Chavez.

Ortiz-Legg is also president of the Latino caucus of California counties. In her statement, Ortiz-Legg said “the Latino caucus of California counties stands with the women who have come forward… we acknowledge that delayed reporting of abuse is common, and that a culture of silence too often prevents survivors from coming forward and having their experiences recognized.” Her statement continues: “These harmful behaviors have caused lasting trauma for far too many, for far too long,” and points to resources for sexual assault survivors to come forward.