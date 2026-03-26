Templeton CSD Releases Summer Concert Line-Up 03.26.2026

Band Announcement Press Release 3.25.26

The Templeton Community Services District is excited to unveil the lineup for its 2026 Concerts in the Park series.

Ten weeks of free, live music will be featured at the Templeton park, with a mix of rock, country, blues, pop, classics, funk, and more. Concerts start June 10th and will go through August 19th, with no concert taking place July 22nd.

Gather your family and friends, bring low-back lawn chairs, blankets, and enjoy an evening of music every Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at the Templeton park. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Contact the Templeton CSD for more information. Here is the full concert line-up.

June 10: Joy Bonner Band (fun, funky & danceable music)

Sponsor: The Blueprinter & Graphics + Twin Cities Surveying Inc.

Theme: Color Me Happy ~ a rainbow & glitter party

June 17: Ghost\Monster (feel-good rock & roll hits)

Sponsor: Adventist Health

Theme: Green Out!

June 24: Push (high-energy, rock-infused hits from all eras)

Sponsor: Davis Body Shop

Theme: Sports Jersey night

July 1: Bad Obsession (classic rock & country)

Sponsor: Justin Vineyards & Winery

Theme: Patriotic Night

July 8: The Molly Ringwald Project (’80s rock & dance)

Sponsor: Carmel & Naccasha

Theme: 80’s Party

July 15: Santa Cruz Family Band (danceable hits from the ’60s to today)

Sponsor: Turley Wine Cellars

Theme: Hawaiian Night

July 22: no concert!

July 29: The Electric Lavender Train (classic rock & roll covers)

Sponsor: Sky River RV

Theme: Peace & Love 60s-70s night

August 5: Leslie and The Soul Shakers (r&b, Motown & soul)

Sponsor: Templeton Glass

Theme: Vintage Band t-shirts night

August 12: Critical Mass (‘70s, ’80s & ’90s classic rock)

Sponsor: ReMax Success

Theme: TCSD’s Anniversary Party – 50 years of community service

August 19: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (timeless classic country & old-time rock & roll)

Sponsors: Templeton Market & Deli + Barrelhouse Brewing Company

Theme: Let’s Celebrate Our Golden Cowboy