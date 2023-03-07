Supervisor Meeting This Morning 03.07.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet this morning at the Katcho Achadjian government center.

The supervisors will revisit 3CE. That’s the acronym for Central Coast Community Energy. The collective previously known as Monterey Bay Energy.

The supervisor may vote to switch from PG and E to 3CE, which is primarily a middle man. 3CE does not produce energy, nor do they transmit the energy through power lines. They just buy and sell it.

The supervisors meeting begins at 9 this morning at the Katcho government center.