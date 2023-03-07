Paso Robles City Council Meeting 03.07.2023

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

City manager Ty Lewis and Donna King will give a presentation on the implementation of downtown parking program.

At the last meeting a number of local downtown merchants told the council they did not like the parking program, but their pleas were ignored by city manager Ty Lewis and councilmen Steve Gregory and John Hamon.

The council will also get an update from the Wine Country Alliance, which is funded in part by the city.

The council will conduct a public hearing on community development block grants for the year 2023.

You can hear tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting live on KPRL beginning at 6:30.