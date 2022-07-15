Supervisor Peschong 07.15.2022

This week, supervisors voted 3-2 to give administrators and some technical county workers equity raises.

Supervisor John Peschong cast the decisive vote for approval, despite the fact the county is projected to have a $15 million dollar shortfall next fiscal year. The raise will cost the county $5 million this fiscal year, and $10 million next year.

Supervisor John Peschong says the raises are based on those jobs pay at neighboring counties. One of the objectionable raises went to county counsel Rita Neal, who is often rude to county residents and to some of the supervisors. Her pay is now about $425 thousand dollars a year. Some county residents are surprised her contract was renewed.

More on that next week here on KPRL.