SLO Co Covid Cases 07.15.2022

Covid cases in San Luis Obispo county are down, but new cases spiked in the past week.

The Men’s Colony reporting 111 new cases. Arroyo Grande 82 new cases. San Luis Obispo the dangerous place, with 147 new cases.

Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday. That’s half the number from the previous week. None this week were in the ICU.

Since the covid 19 pandemic began, 521 people with covid died in San Luis Obispo county, but the county health department does not say what other ailments the victims suffered from.

That’s out of about 60,000 people who tested positive for the virus in the county.