Supervisors 05.12.2022

Did you receive your ballot yet?

They went out Monday, so you should be receiving it in the mail this week.

The election process continues to be a sore subject to constituents.

At last week’s supervisors meeting, several speakers attacked chairman Bruce Gibson for his unwillingness to discuss it. Another related issue is the way supervisor Bruce Gibson has represented himself as the new supervisor in Atascadero. Supervisor Debbie Arnold took issue with his position at the last board meeting.

Bruce Gibson offered a convoluted explanation as he cross-examined the county administrative office, Wade Horton. Gibson says all supervisors represent all county residents.