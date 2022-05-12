Luca Benedetti Candle Light Vigil 05.12.2022

Tuesday night, more than 200 people gathered in Mission Plaza in San Luis on the one-year anniversary of the death of police officer Luca Benedetti.

Benedetti was shot to death by a deranged man while officers were serving a search warrant at the man’s home. The officer and the suspect were both killed during a gun battle. Another detective was also shot.

Community members held candles, and beginning with Benedetti’s family, began lighting each others candles until Mission Plaza was filled with candle light.

The mission bell rang 23 times for Benedetti.

Benedetti left behind a wife and two young daughters.