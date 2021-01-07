Supervisors 1.07.2021

When the San Luis Obispo county supervisors met Tuesday, a new supervisor was introduced, and two supervisors who were re-elected by north county voters were welcomed to the board.

The two re-elected supervisors and the appointed supervisor were sworn in on Monday, but chair Lynn Compton afforded them an opportunity to speak before the meeting began on Tuesday morning.

Supervisor Adam Hill died last year shortly after being re-elected. The county coroner ruled his death a suicide by habituates. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Dawn Ortiz-Legg to fill his seat until a new supervisor is elected in two years. Hill had been re-elected in a very close race with Stacy Korsgaden.

That meeting notable because of the decision by the board to ask staff to develop verbiage for a law suit against the state regarding the governor’s placement of San Luis Obispo county in the southern California region, which has resulted in a stay at home order when that would otherwise not be the case.