The vaccine against the coronavirus is being administered to health professionals in San Luis Obispo county. The procedure is now underway.

Dr. Penny Borenstein is the county health officer. She says delivery of the vaccine will be prioritized by age.

The average age of those who died with coronavirus is over 85.

Dr. Borenstein says the supply of the vaccine is very limited.

Dr. Borenstine says the main concern in administering the vaccine to those who need or want it in San Luis Obispo county.