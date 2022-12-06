Supervisors 12.06.2022

Ten years ago, San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved a temporary urgency water ordinance. This afternoon, they’ll revisit that measure.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold says it’s not working for the small land owner. She says there are a small number of large growers who get 90% of the water, while many small farm operators are told they don’t get any.

So, this afternoon the supervisors will revisit the urgency water ordinance. The public is encouraged to participate. But the item is scheduled for this afternoon’s session.

You can watch it on live stream if you can’t make the meeting this afternoon.