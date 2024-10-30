Supervisors Approve Next Steps For Bob Jones Gap Project 10.30.2024

The next steps for the Bob Jones gap closure project was discussed yesterday morning at the county board of supervisors meeting.

On August 20th, a vote to use eminent domain on approximately 1.2 acres of land for property owned by Ray Bunnell failed to pass, with the board directing staff to return to them with an alternative plan for the project. Staff will work with the California Transportation Commission and SLOCOG to realign the project to be adjacent to the US 101, avoiding the Bunnell property, and allowing Caltrans to handle construction of the middle section of the project while the county works to complete the ‘bookends.’

Supervisor Debbie Arnold had concerns about the financial commitment this project would require.

The board voted 3 – 1 to approve staff completing a proposal that they believe would achieve approval from the California Transportation Commission. Supervisor Debbie Arnold dissented in the vote, and supervisor John Peschong recused himself from the item.